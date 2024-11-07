Football Friday: Patriots begin playoff run

Friday means gameday for the Homewood High School football team.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as Homewood hosts Athens in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Waldrop Stadium.

Here's what you need to know:

Homewood (8-2) vs. Athens (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat James Clemens 24-10; Athens beat Russellville 45-23.

What to watch: Homewood comes off an impressive beatdown of Class 7A playoff team James Clemens last week. The Patriots will host an Athens team with an identical record, but Homewood appears to be the better team on paper given its resume. Homewood is hopeful to get starting quarterback Will Myers back this week, but backup quarterback Kaleb Carson has been impressive in his stead over the last two and a half games.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Athens 34-31 on Nov. 6, 2020, in the first round of the state playoffs. The Patriots have won all three previous meetings, which have all occurred in the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Fort Payne and Pell City in the second round.

