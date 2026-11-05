Football Friday: Patriots start playoff run

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night, as the playoffs begin. Homewood hosts Theodore and John Carroll travels to Randolph.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (9-1) vs. Theodore (5-5)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Oak Mountain 24-15; Theodore fell to Mary G. Montgomery 35-13.

What to watch: Homewood threw for 238 yards against Oak Mountain, with Beckham Newell catching seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots defense has been strong in recent weeks as well, so Homewood appears positioned well heading into the postseason. The Patriots have won eight straight games and finished 7-0 in Class 5A, Region 4. Theodore finished the regular losing three of their last four and the Bobcats' best win is against a 5-5 Blount team.

Last meeting: Homewood and Theodore have never met.

Next week: With a win, Homewood would face the winner of Pike Road and Bessemer City in the second round.

John Carroll (4-6) at Randolph (7-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: SportsMed Field, Huntsville

Last week: John Carroll fell to Leeds 41-0; Randolph beat Madison County 44-9.

What to watch: This is a rematch of an Oct. 23 Region 2 game in which John Carroll led 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, before Randolph charged back in the final quarter and won. John Carroll finished 3-4 in Private Class AA, Region 2.

Last meeting: Randolph beat John Carroll 25-21 two weeks ago in the first meeting between the schools.

Next week: With a win, John Carroll would face the winner of Briarwood and St. John Paul II in the second round.