Football Friday: Patriots, Cavs at home

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as Homewood hosts James Clemens and John Carroll plays at home against West Blocton.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Homewood (7-2) vs. James Clemens (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Minor 41-0; James Clemens beat Albertville 42-6.

What to watch: This is an intriguing matchup pitting Class 6A and 7A teams. Homewood is coming off its most impressive win of the season at Minor last Thursday. James Clemens met the meat of its schedule in the second half of the year, but the Jets have been a solid team in Region 4 all season. This is by no means a must-win for either side, but it will be interesting to see if Homewood can replicate the successes it had last week, even with backup quarterback Kaleb Carson leading the way and the defense playing lights out.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Homewood hosts Athens in the first round of the state playoffs; James Clemens hosts Central-Phenix City in the first round.

John Carroll (3-6) vs. West Blocton (4-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll took an open date; West Blocton beat Tarrant 42-0.

What to watch: It has not been the season John Carroll hoped for, following up a dream 2023 season, but the Cavaliers have shown immense improvement over the past several weeks as they look ahead to 2025. This is a good opportunity against a middle-of-the-road Class 4A team to finish the year on a high note and show more evidence that next fall could be a hopeful one.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat West Blocton 44-13 on Oct. 13, 1950. John Carroll has won the two meetings, coming in 1949 and 1950.

Next week: Both teams’ seasons are over.

