Football Friday: Patriots finish up regular season

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night, as Homewood hosts Oak Mountain and John Carroll plays at home against Leeds.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Oak Mountain (2-7) at Homewood (8-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 42-0; Homewood beat Ramsay 10-7.

What to watch: Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert ran for 146 yards on 27 carries against Thompson, and the Eagles held the ball for 28:07 to Thompson's 19:53 despite the loss. Homewood had already clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title when it beat Ramsay on a 42-yard field goal by Jozy Hicks, with the Patriots' defense holding the Rams to 122 total yards in an impressive win last week.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Oak Mountain 14-7 in 2011. Oak Mountain leads the series 4-2.

Next week: Oak Mountain's season will be over, while Homewood hosts Theodore in the first round of the playoffs.

John Carroll (4-5) vs. Leeds (7-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Randolph 25-21; Leeds beat Lincoln 48-21.

What to watch: John Carroll led Randolph 21-10 early in the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on last week. Leeds has won seven straight games heading into the playoffs and this will be a tough test for the Cavs before they begin their playoff run.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Leeds 34-33 in 2019. John Carroll leads the series 19-10-1.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Randolph in the first round of the playoffs, while Leeds hosts Brooks.