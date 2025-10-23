Football Friday: Patriots back at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood High School football team.

Homewood is back at home this Friday, as the Patriots host Minor in their final region game of the season.

Homewood (7-1) vs. Minor (4-4)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood earned a 35-28 win over Parker; Minor suffered a 46-40 loss in triple overtime.

What to watch: Homewood is fresh off its biggest win of the year, winning the Class 6A, Region 5 title with its win over Parker last week. The Patriots have two more games this season to gain more momentum for the playoffs. Minor, on the other hand, is down to its last chance in terms of playoff hopes. The Tigers must notch a win in this contest to earn a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Minor 41-0 on Oct. 24, 2024. Homewood holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to James Clemens next Thursday, while Minor hosts Northridge.

