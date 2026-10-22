Football Friday: Patriots wrap up region play

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night, as Homewood hosts Ramsay and John Carroll travels to Randolph in the region finale for both teams.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (7-1) vs. Ramsay (6-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Chilton County 42-0; Ramsay fell to Helena 20-12.

What to watch: Homewood gained 457 yards against Chilton County, 280 of them on the ground, with Cyn'Mauree Debruce scoring on a 65-yard run on the game's first play and the Patriots rolling from there. The Patriots clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title for the second straight year after Ramsay’s surprising loss. Ramsay is one of four teams competing for the final three playoff spots in the region, so the Rams will still have plenty to play for.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Ramsay 38-0 in 2017. Homewood leads the series 4-1.

Next week: Homewood hosts Oak Mountain, while Ramsay has an open date.

John Carroll (4-4) at Randolph (5-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Friday, Oct. 23 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Randolph School, Huntsville

Last week: John Carroll fell to Madison Academy 42-0; Randolph fell to Briarwood 49-14.

What to watch: John Carroll and Randolph are both 3-3 in Private Class AA, Region 2, and this is the final region game for each team. The winner of this game will lock up the No. 4 seed in the region, although both will make the playoffs either way. Randolph's Walker Mitchell returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown against Briarwood.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Randolph have never met.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Leeds, while Randolph hosts Madison County.