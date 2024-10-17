Football Friday: Patriots playing for region title

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights and Homewood Star has you covered from the gridiron, as Homewood hosts Parker and John Carroll plays at home against Corner.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.

Here's what you need to know:

Homewood (6-1) vs. Parker (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took an open date; Parker shut out Minor 37-0.

What to watch: This game will determine Region 5 superiority, as the Patriots and Thundering Herd enter the game unbeaten in the region. Parker certainly enters this game as the favorite, having proven itself as one of the top teams in Class 6A and in the state as a whole. The Thundering Herd have already notched wins this season over Mountain Brook and Hoover among others. Homewood will have a healthy Will Myers back, after the quarterback went down with an injury in the Gardendale game.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Parker 20-14 on Sept. 8, 2017. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood travels to Minor; Parker plays at Woodlawn to wrap up the regular season.

John Carroll (2-6) vs. Corner (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 21-17; Corner beat Hayden 28-8.

What to watch: John Carroll played potentially its best game of the year despite losing to Briarwood last week. The Cavs showed the ability to move the ball and played solidly on defense all four quarters in the contest. The record disparity between the Cavs and Corner is stark, but there is hope for John Carroll. Corner is battling some injuries and John Carroll is trending up.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between John Carroll and Corner.

Next week: John Carroll takes an open date; Corner hosts Carver-Birmingham in the region finale.

