Football Friday: Patriots, Cavs hit the road

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood travels to Parker for a game that could decide the region title. John Carroll plays at Corner. Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.

Homewood (6-1) at Parker (6-2)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Homewood took an open date; Parker beat Minor 70-20.

What to watch: This game will decide the Class 6A, Region 5 title. Parker has been one of the top teams in Class 6A once again this season coming off the state championship last fall. Homewood has been extremely impressive so far this season, as well, with the Patriots’ only loss coming on the improbable two-point play by Mountain Brook a few weeks ago. Homewood’s offense has operated at a high clip all fall, scoring at least 42 points in five of its first seven games. The defense has also allowed double digits just once. This will be Homewood’s toughest test of the season and will be a great barometer in determining how far the Patriots may be capable of advancing in the playoffs.

Last meeting: Parker knocked off Homewood 27-17 on Oct. 18, 2024. Parker has won two of the three meetings.

Next week: Homewood wraps up region play next Friday at home against Minor, while Parker hosts Woodlawn to finish out its regular season.

John Carroll (2-6) at Corner (6-1)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Corner High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 23-7; Corner blew past Hayden 56-20.

What to watch: This will be John Carroll’s last chance to upset the apple cart in Region 5. The Cavs have shown flashes, but have struggled to put it together for a complete game. The region title is still up in the air, and the Cavs have a chance to ensure Corner doesn’t grab it this week and play spoiler.

Last meeting: Corner held off John Carroll 34-27 on Oct. 18, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: John Carroll takes an open date, while Corner travels to Carver-Birmingham for its final region contest.

