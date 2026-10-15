Football Friday: Patriots hit the road

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night, as the Patriots head to winless Chilton County and John Carroll hosts a tough Madison Academy.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (6-1) at Chilton County (0-7)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium, Clanton

Last week: Homewood beat Chelsea 38-0; Chilton County fell to Helena 21-14.

What to watch: Homewood scored all 38 of its points in the first half against Chelsea and ran for 283 yards. Head coach Ben Berguson was pleased following the game with how the team got its running game and defense established, two keys for Homewood moving forward. The Patriots have won five straight and are 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 4. Chilton County is 0-7 and 0-5 in the region.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Chilton County 34-13 in 2023. Homewood leads the series 6-0.

Next week: Homewood hosts Ramsay, while Chilton County travels to Chelsea.

John Carroll (4-3) vs. Madison Academy (4-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 48-0; Madison Academy fell to American Christian 35-21.

What to watch: John Carroll is 3-2 in Private Class AA, Region 2 and plays at home for the first time in nearly a month. Madison Academy is also 3-2 in the region after its loss to American Christian. The next two games for John Carroll will decide their playoff positioning.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Madison Academy have never met.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Randolph, while Madison Academy hosts Lee-Scott.