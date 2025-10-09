Football Friday: Cavs in action at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the John Carroll Catholic High School football team.

John Carroll hosts Briarwood on Friday night in the Under the Lights Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pat Sullivan Field. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Game of the Week

Briarwood (3-4) at John Carroll (2-5)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: Briarwood fell to Corner 42-27; John Carroll lost to Wenonah 33-14.

What to watch: Both of these teams suffered disappointing fates in region play last week and are looking to right the ship. Briarwood is fresh off two straight losses after an inspiring three-game winning streak. The Lions have shown flashes of brilliance each of the last two weeks, but have committed too many mistakes that have cost them. John Carroll is looking to get its offense back on track. The Cavs’ defense scored twice in last week’s loss and is hoping to build on that big-play ability. A Briarwood win would all but assure the Lions a playoff berth at this point.

Last meeting: Briarwood held off John Carroll 21-17 on Oct. 11, 2024. Briarwood has won 12 of the 15 all-time meetings.

Next week: Briarwood takes its open date, while John Carroll travels to Corner.

