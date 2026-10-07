Football Gameday: Patriots host Chelsea

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Thursday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday (on Thursday this week).

Homewood is back in action Thursday night, as the Patriots host Chelsea in a region game. John Carroll travels to Briarwood on Friday to take on the top-ranked Lions.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Chelsea (0-6) at Homewood (5-1)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 28-13; Homewood beat Calera 38-23.

What to watch: Chelsea led in the fourth quarter against Helena before the Huskies scored three times in the final five minutes to pull away. The Hornets are still searching for their first win, but they have continued to improve week after week. Homewood's passing game produced five touchdowns against Calera, with Beckham Newell catching three of them. The Patriots enter 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 4, tied with Ramsay for first place.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Chelsea 37-35 in 2021. Homewood leads the series 4-0.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Mountain Brook, while Homewood travels to Chilton County.

John Carroll (4-2) at Briarwood (7-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll beat Westminster Christian 48-0; Briarwood beat St. John Paul II 56-7.

What to watch: John Carroll has outscored its opponents 122-17 during a three-game winning streak and is 3-1 in Private Class AA, Region 2. Briarwood scored on its first six possessions against St. John Paul II and gained 434 yards on 44 plays. The Lions are 4-0 in region play and have held their spot at the top of the rankings in their classification for several weeks.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 23-7 in 2025. Briarwood leads the series 13-3.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Madison Academy, while Briarwood hosts Randolph.