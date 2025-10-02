Football Friday: Patriots looking to rebound

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood High School football team.

John Carroll played Thursday evening, while Homewood hits the road to play Gardendale on Friday night. Kickoff for the Patriots' region game is set for 7 p.m. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Homewood (5-1) at Gardendale (1-5)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Homewood fell to Mountain Brook 25-24 in overtime; Gardendale lost to Central-Tuscaloosa 49-14.

What to watch: Homewood lost to Mountain Brook in the most gut-wrenching fashion imaginable last week, as the Spartans converted an improbable two-point conversion to win in overtime. Homewood will have to bounce back this week and should be able to against a transitioning Gardendale program. The Patriots had not allowed more than eight points in a game until last week, but it’s not as if the defense performed poorly by any stretch. Expect the Patriots to rebound with a statement win this week.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Gardendale 23-7 on Oct. 4, 2024. Homewood has a 9-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood has an open date, while Gardendale heads to Mortimer Jordan.

