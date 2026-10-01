Football Friday: Patriots back at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood is back in action Friday night. John Carroll played its game Thursday night, but Homewood hosts Calera on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Game of the Week

Homewood (4-1) vs. Calera (4-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood had an open date; Calera beat Gardendale 42-32.

What to watch: Homewood is coming off an open date and has an opportunity to cement its status as one of the Class 5A, Region 4 frontrunners this week. Calera has positioned itself well in the hunt for a playoff spot and will be hungry to knock off the Patriots.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Calera 43-21 in 2023. Homewood leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Homewood hosts Chelsea, while Calera hosts Mountain Brook.