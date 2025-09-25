Football Friday: Pats, Cavs play at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood and John Carroll are both back at home this week. The Patriots host Mountain Brook in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, while John Carroll hosts Montevallo in non-region action. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Mountain Brook (3-2) at Homewood (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook ran over Oxford 42-14; Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 49-0.

What to watch: This game has great potential, and it’s a shame it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of the standings. But the Spartans rebounded last week from a disappointing loss to run for 400 yards and beat Oxford, while Homewood is off to a 5-0 start behind five completely dominant victories. Homewood has yet to play a full four-quarter game with starters to this point. The Patriots have looked the part of a great team so far, but this will be by far their biggest test to this point. It remains to be seen if Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews will return this week, but Lawson McKnight was unbelievable in his stead last week, running for over 300 yards on his own. These communities are only separated by a few miles and will be a fun local rivalry contest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held off Homewood 27-22 on Sept. 27, 2024. Mountain Brook has won five straight in the series, and holds a 21-15 edge in the series.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Clay-Chalkville, while Homewood travels to Gardendale.

John Carroll (1-4) vs. Montevallo (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 40-7; Montevallo had an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll will get a second straight home game this week and has a prime opportunity to earn its second win of the year. The Cavs are nursing some key injuries and will need to get healthy for the second half of the season, but there were certainly some positive signs against a team as talented as Ramsay in the first half of last week’s game.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off Montevallo 27-7 on Sept. 27, 2024. John Carroll has a 5-2 edge in the series.

Next week: John Carroll heads to Wenonah, while Montevallo travels to Selma.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage all season long.

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage all season long.