Football Friday: Pats, Cavs play away from home

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood and John Carroll both have region games back at home, with Homewood hosting Jackson-Olin and John Carroll playing host to Ramsay. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in both games. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Homewood (4-0) vs. Jackson-Olin (2-1)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew past Woodlawn 52-8; Jackson-Olin beat Gardendale 36-21.

What to watch: Homewood has been on fire to start the year, and this seems to be a prime opportunity to put forth another impressive performance. The schedule will certainly get tougher in the second half of the season, but Homewood has handled business exactly as needed in the season’s first few games.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 52-0 on Sept. 19, 2024. Homewood has won 10 of 11 previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood hosts Mountain Brook, while Jackson-Olin travels to Carver-Birmingham.

John Carroll (1-3) vs. Ramsay (1-3)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Hayden 36-26; Ramsay beat Corner 34-14.

What to watch: Both teams earned their first wins of the season last week and are looking to make it two straight. John Carroll won a back-and-forth affair against Hayden to get to 1-1 in the region, while Ramsay rebounded from a tough loss to Briarwood to blow past a ranked Corner team. Ramsay has been one of the top 5A teams for several years, and the Cavs will need to play their best game so far this year in order to have a chance at the upset.

Last meeting: Ramsay shut out John Carroll 41-0 on Sept. 20, 2024. Ramsay has won the last nine meetings.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Montevallo, while Ramsay hosts Minor.

