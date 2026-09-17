Football Friday: Patriots on the road, Cavs at home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are both back in action Friday night. The Patriots travel to Helena in a key region game for both teams. while John Carroll hosts Lee-Scott.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (3-1) at Helena (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Husky Stadium, Helena

Last week: Homewood beat Pelham 42-7; Helena fell to Mountain Brook 37-0.

What to watch: Homewood scored five unanswered touchdowns after a tied first quarter to pull away from Pelham, with Beckham Newell catching both of Timothy Roshell and Jack Myers' touchdown passes last week. The Patriots have looked much improved since the loss to Briarwood. Helena will look to regroup after its first region loss, a shutout at the hands of Mountain Brook.

Last meeting: Helena beat Homewood 31-17 in 2023. The two programs are tied 3-3 all-time.

Next week: Homewood has an open date, while Helena hosts Pleasant Grove.

John Carroll (2-2) vs. Lee-Scott (0-4)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat St. John Paul II 44-0; Lee-Scott fell to Briarwood 42-0.

What to watch: John Carroll's Harry White threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Aven McCall ran for two scores on just five carries in a rout of St. John Paul II last week. The Cavaliers will look to build on that performance against a Lee-Scott team that has struggled mightily at the outset this season.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Lee-Scott have never met.

Next week: John Carroll has an open date, while Lee-Scott hosts Trinity.