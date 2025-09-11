Football Friday: Pats, Cavs play away from home

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood and John Carroll both have region games on the road, with Homewood heading to Woodlawn and John Carroll at Hayden. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in both games. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Homewood (3-0) at Woodlawn (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Woodlawn High School

Last week: Homewood beat Mortimer Jordan 49-7; Woodlawn fell to Minor 33-26.

What to watch: Homewood has looked nothing short of dominant in its first three games of the season, and the Patriots should be able to win a fourth straight game in this one. The back half of the Patriots’ schedule will be a little tougher, but they have taken care of business exactly how they should so far this fall.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Woodlawn 52-14 on Sept. 13, 2024. Homewood has won four previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood hosts Jackson-Olin, while Woodlawn hosts Mortimer Jordan.

John Carroll (0-3) at Hayden (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hayden High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Carver 32-16; Hayden lost to Douglas 62-34.

What to watch: One of these teams will earn its first win of the season, and John Carroll hits the road hoping to get things on track. The Cavs have had a tough start to the season and have played three formidable opponents. They are hoping that pays dividends as the schedule progresses. This will certainly be a game that John Carroll needs to win if it hopes to be in contention for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

Last meeting: John Carroll defeated Hayden 36-6 on Sept. 13, 2024. The Cavs won three of five previous meetings.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Ramsay, while Hayden goes to Carver-Birmingham.

