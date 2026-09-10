Football Friday: Patriots on the road

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood is back in action Friday night, after John Carroll played Thursday night. The Patriots travel to Pelham in a key region game for both teams.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood (2-1) at Pelham (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Friday, Sept. 11 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium, Pelham

Last week: Homewood beat Mountain Brook 33-13; Pelham fell to Helena 27-21.

What to watch: Homewood is off to a 1-0 start in Class 5A, Region 4 after Reid Goldstein's three-touchdown night powered a region-opening win over Mountain Brook. The Patriots will look to keep that momentum going on the road against a Pelham team that is off to a strong start despite a heartbreaking loss to Helena last week.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Pelham 31-21 in 2023. Homewood has won 17 of the 24 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Homewood travels to Helena, while Pelham travels to Chelsea.