Football Friday: Pats, Cavs play at home

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood and John Carroll both begin region play tonight at home, with Homewood hosting Mortimer Jordan and John Carroll playing host to Carver-Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in both games. This link shows you our preview for all the games this week.

Homewood (2-0) vs. Mortimer Jordan (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Briarwood 27-0; Mortimer Jordan edged Cullman 21-20.

What to watch: Homewood has played nearly flawless football the first two weeks in wins over a couple Class 5A foes. The Patriots will now get going in Class 6A, Region 5 play with a home game against Mortimer Jordan. The Blue Devils struggled last season and the Patriots are the favorite in this contest.

Last meeting: Homewood earned a 49-21 win over Mortimer Jordan on Sept. 6, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Homewood travels to Woodlawn, while Mortimer Jordan hosts No. 1 Parker.

John Carroll (0-2) vs. Carver-Birmingham (0-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 5

: Friday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll lost to St. Michael 49-28; Carver-Birmingham did not play.

What to watch: John Carroll is looking to get on track after convincing defeats to top-tier opponents in the season’s first two weeks. The Cavs and Rams begin Class 5A, Region 5 play, but it will be Carver’s first game of the season.

Last meeting: Carver beat John Carroll 26-7 on Sept. 5, 2024. The two teams have split 10 previous meetings.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Hayden, while Carver heads to Briarwood.

