Football Friday: Patriots hosting Mountain Brook

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night. The Patriots host Mountain Brook in the region opener for both squads, while John Carroll hosts American Christian right across the street.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Mountain Brook (1-1) at Homewood (1-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to UMS-Wright 13-6; Briarwood beat Homewood 17-14.

What to watch: Both teams enter Class 5A, Region 4 play at 1-1 after their first losses of the season last week. Mountain Brook will look to bounce back after an uneven performance last week, while playing its third straight road game to begin the season. Homewood will try to regroup after falling to Briarwood. The Patriots had their chances late, but turned the ball over in the final minute.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Homewood 25-24 in overtime last fall on Bennett Jordan’s miraculous two-point conversion. Mountain Brook has won six straight in the series, and holds a 22-15 edge.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Helena on Thursday, Sept. 10, while Homewood travels to Pelham.

John Carroll (1-1) vs. American Christian (1-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Talladega 16-14; American Christian had an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll enters Private-AA, Region 2 play at 1-1 after erasing an early deficit to beat Talladega on a late kick from Max Sullivan last week. American Christian is 1-0 and is expected to be one of the top teams in the region this season after many years of success in Class 4A.

Last meeting: John Carroll and American Christian have never met.

Next week: John Carroll travels to St. John Paul II on Thursday, Sept. 10, while American Christian hosts Randolph.