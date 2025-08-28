Football Friday: Pats, Cavs in action

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood heads to Briarwood and John Carroll hosts St. Michael, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in both games. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

John Carroll (0-1) vs. St. Michael (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to rival Homewood 51-7; St. Michael beat Bayside Academy 41-10.

What to watch: This will be a special night at Pat Sullivan Field, as it marks the first opportunity for fans to see the new turf installed over the summer. The fieldhouse is currently getting a makeover as well, but the field will be dedicated on Friday night and the John Carroll 1973 state championship team will be honored as well. Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is the head coach at St. Michael, with his son Gunner currently the starting quarterback.

Last meeting: St. Michael edged out John Carroll 20-19 on Aug. 30, 2024, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Both teams begin region play next week, with St. Michael hosting W.S. Neal and John Carroll hosting Carver-Birmingham.

Homewood (1-0) at Briarwood (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew past rival John Carroll 51-7; Briarwood fell to county rival Oak Mountain 14-3.

What to watch: This is a second straight tough matchup to begin the year for Briarwood. Homewood was expected to be strong this year and the Patriots’ first showing was a positive one in last week’s win. Briarwood showed flashes against Oak Mountain, but struggled to move the ball consistently and fell victim to a couple momentum-swinging plays in the loss. Even if Briarwood drops a second straight game to start the year, games against teams in higher classifications will help the Lions as they prepare for region play.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Briarwood 28-7 on Aug. 30, 2024. Homewood leads a competitive all-time series 12-7.

Next week: Both teams begin region play, with Briarwood playing on the road against Ramsay on Thursday, and Homewood taking on Mortimer Jordan at home on Friday.

