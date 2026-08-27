Football Friday: Patriots playing at Briarwood in Game of the Week

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll are back in action Friday night. The Patriots travel to Briarwood in the Under the Lights Game of the Week, while John Carroll heads to Talladega.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

Be sure you're subscribed to the Under the Lights email newsletter, where you get the updated each weekend on the scores and news from the Friday night action. Subscribe at this link.

Game of the Week

Homewood (1-0) at Briarwood (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat John Carroll 31-14; Briarwood beat Moody 35-7.

What to watch: Both teams opened the season with double-digit wins, setting up this yearly non-region clash with plenty of momentum on both sides. Briarwood manhandled defending state champion Moody last week in a bit of a surprise manner, while Homewood simply took care of business in the Battle of Lakeshore against John Carroll. This game will reveal a little bit more about the strengths and weaknesses of both sides before region play begins.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Briarwood 27-0 in 2025. Homewood has won the last two meetings in this series after Briarwood had won three of the four before that.

Next week: Homewood hosts Mountain Brook to begin region play, while Briarwood hosts Westminster Christian.

John Carroll (0-1) at Talladega (0-1)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Mary Dumas Stadium – Talladega High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Homewood 31-14; Talladega lost to Lincoln 36-29.

What to watch: Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after losses a week ago. John Carroll will lean on the experience gained in a competitive Week 1 loss to Homewood as it looks to get in the win column.

Last meeting: Talladega beat John Carroll 12-7 in 2013. John Carroll has won five of the nine meetings between the two programs.

Next week: John Carroll hosts American Christian to begin region play, while Talladega travels to Ashville.