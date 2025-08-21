Football Friday: Time to kick off 2025 season

The countdowns have been exhausted. The preseason chatter is done. The predictions are obsolete.

Real football begins Friday night.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Homewood, John Carroll and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Homewood hosts John Carroll in the season opener, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Waldrop Stadium. This link shows you our preview for all nine games this week.

John Carroll at Homewood

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last season: John Carroll finished 3-7, missing the playoffs. Homewood posted a 9-3 record, getting to the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: The Battle of Lakeshore has been pretty lopsided in recent years, but John Carroll’s upset win in the rivalry game in 2023 was the launching pad for the Cavs’ stellar season. John Carroll is hoping for this season to be more like 2023 and not as much like 2024, which was disappointing. Homewood seems to be a team set for a breakout season in Class 6A, with Kaleb Carson taking over at quarterback as the full-time starter and several key returners on both sides of the ball.

Last meeting: Homewood beat John Carroll 35-6 on Aug. 23, 2024. Homewood holds a 27-7-2 edge in the series, winning eight of the last nine in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to Briarwood, while John Carroll hosts St. Michael.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast is back for another season, as sports editor Kyle Parmley breaks it all down each and every week. This link will take you to the preseason episode.

To get coverage of the Homewood vs. John Carroll game and every other game the Under the Lights team covers on a weekly basis, sign up for the weekly newsletter that hits your inbox each Saturday morning during the season.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage all season long.

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage all season long.