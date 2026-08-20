Football Friday: The first gameday of the season

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Friday night means gameday for the local high school football teams, and Under the Lights is back to cover Football Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll open the season on Friday night against each other in the Battle of Lakeshore. The game will be played at Pat Sullivan Field.

For updates throughout Friday night and all season, follow sports editor Kyle Parmley on X (@KyleParmley) and the Under the Lights social media accounts (Facebook and X).

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Homewood at John Carroll

Date: Friday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last season: Homewood finished 11-2, advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals and claiming a region championship under coach Ben Berguson. John Carroll finished 3-7.

What to watch: The rivalry known as the Battle of Lakeshore continues, with the two programs separated by more than just a few miles of Lakeshore Drive. John Carroll has shifted to the state’s new Private Class Double-A, its first season under the reclassification that splits public and private schools in the postseason. Will Mara enters his seventh season leading the Cavaliers and added former Alabama running back Trent Richardson to his staff this offseason.

Last meeting: Homewood beat John Carroll 51-7 in 2025. Homewood has won 28 of the 37 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Homewood heads to Briarwood to renew another rivalry, while John Carroll travels to Talladega.