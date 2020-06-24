Esslinger accepts Hewitt job after record run with Patriots

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amanda Esslinger. Tom Esslinger's teams won 31 state championships during his time coaching at Homewood.

Tom Esslinger was hired as the Hewitt-Trussville High School head varsity track and field coach on May 14, going to Trussville from Homewood, where he has coached since 2005.

“Being around and coaching in the Birmingham area, I think Hewitt-Trussville is one of those programs that I’ve always admired how they do things,” Esslinger said.

During his time at Homewood, Esslinger oversaw a program that won 31 state championships across the cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field seasons. Homewood has swept every possible team championship (14 straight) since the 2018 indoor championships.

“I feel good about leaving it as good as it could possibly be,” Esslinger said. “I feel great about where the Homewood program is. I still care about their success.”

Esslinger sees the opportunity at Hewitt-Trussville as a unique challenge, making the move from a Class 6A school to a 7A school. But he admitted that the decision to leave was far from easy.

“That’s what’s been tough,” he said. “It’s the only place I’ve known for 15 years. It has a special place in my heart.”

Esslinger starred as a decathlete at Scottsboro High and later at the University of South Alabama. He still lives in Homewood with his wife Amanda, who works at Homewood High, and two kids, who attend Homewood schools. He said he is thankful for Homewood taking a chance on him 15 years ago and deflected much of the credit for the program’s success over the years.

“I’m a big believer that all the success we had is because of the kids,” Esslinger said of his time at Homewood. “So many talented kids that were so dedicated. I tried not to mess them up and steer them in the right direction and get the most out of their ability.”