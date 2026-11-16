Photo courtesy of Scott Butler and Homewood City Schools. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler and Homewood City Schools. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler and Homewood City Schools. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler and Homewood City Schools. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler and Homewood City Schools.

The inaugural class of the Homewood High School Athletics Hall of Fame was inducted Thursday, Oct. 1, at Rosewood Hall, with each honoree sharing remarks and receiving a custom Patriot red Hall of Fame jacket. The 17-member class spans six decades of Homewood athletics: Alvin Bresler, Susan Cook, Robert Davis, Aaron Ernest, Tom Esslinger, Katy Freels, Gerald Gann, Chris Gray, Michael Gross, Austin Hubbard, David Jones, Evan Mathis, Bob Newton, Ronald Nored, Tim Shepler, Kiara Williams Chase and Dickey Wright. The class was also recognized during halftime of the Homewood-Calera game the following night. The prevailing theme of the evening was gratitude for the Homewood community and the love and support that have, for generations, gone far beyond athletics.