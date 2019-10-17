Daniels seizes opportunity at UAB

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jimmy Mitchell, UAB Athletics. Homewood High School graduate CD Daniels is excelling as a starting cornerback on the UAB football team.

CD Daniels has gotten a couple new tattoos since arriving at UAB.

One begins at his right shoulder and stretches down his arm, depicting a pair of praying hands and a dove. He got it to commemorate his faith, which means a lot to him.

The other tattoo covers Daniels’ right forearm. It honors his mother, Angel, and features the word “blessed.” He got that one because he feels like he truly is.

“I’m just blessed to be here,” said Daniels, sitting in an oversized chair on the second floor of UAB’s football operations center, “blessed to have an opportunity to play football.”

It hasn’t taken Daniels long to make the most of it.

The former Homewood High School star has become the Blazers’ top cornerback as a sophomore. He matches up against opponents’ top wide receivers and rarely leaves the field for the reigning Conference USA champions.

“Obviously, as the starting corner now, I think that has required a certain level of maturity,” said Jay Simpson, Daniels’ position coach, “and I think that’s the most impressive thing right now, is just how he’s responded to the responsibility of being the guy.”

That is who Daniels aspired to become when he signed with UAB in 2018. He envisioned turning into the type of playmaker he was in high school, when he snagged 18 career interceptions as the leader of Homewood’s defense.

Daniels originally committed to the University of Memphis but changed directions his senior year. Simpson recruited him heavily, as did longtime friend Starling Thomas V.

Thomas played at Ramsay and pledged to UAB before Daniels. Now, they both start at corner.

“Everybody was ready to work, and I felt like I could do something big in the city, too,” Daniels said. “... I’m glad I came here.”

Daniels played in every game his freshman year, primarily on special teams, as he adjusted to the pace of college football. He learned the importance of good technique and saw how it benefited older players such as Brontae Harris.

Harris was an all-conference selection in 2018 but suffered an injury before the current season. Daniels won a starting job opposite Harris in spring practice and then slid into the top role when he went down.

The circumstances forced Daniels to mature quickly. So far, he’s answered the call.

“He’s become somebody who we can depend on in both the pass game and the run game,” Simpson said, noting Daniels’ increase in strength and physicality, “and that’s something that has drastically changed over the course of a year.”

Daniels, at 6 feet, 2 inches, is tall for a cornerback. His size helped him in high school and is helping even more in college. He uses his hands to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, limiting their ability to separate.

Soon, he hopes his hands haul in a few picks. He’d like to set UAB’s interception record by the time he departs, in addition to earning all-conference honors and contending for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in college football.

“I think he has the potential and the work ethic to hit every single last one of those goals,” Simpson said. “I think it really just comes down to a day-to-day approach.”

Daniels doesn’t have to look far to remember that. Stamped on his left leg is the tattoo he’s had since high school. In cursive lettering, it reminds him “time waits for no one.”

“I don’t take time for granted,” Daniels said. “Day to day, I’ve got to do something to help my game, get an edge. You’ve got to do something.”