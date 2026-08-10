Countdown to kickoff: ASWA releases preseason poll

× Expand Photo by Michael Jackson John Carroll’s Aubrey Coker (25) breaks a tackle.

August 11 marks nine days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Homewood and John Carroll square off in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21, to open the season.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason high school football poll last week. Homewood is No. 7 in Class 5A with 58 points off an 11-2 season. John Carroll received votes in Private Class 1A, picking up 13 points.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 15-0; 240

2. Saraland; 13-1; 177

3. Parker; 8-4; 132

4. Benjamin Russell; 12-2; 125

5. Muscle Shoals; 12-1; 102

6. Pike Road; 10-3; 83

7. Homewood; 11-2; 58

8. Austin; 6-5; 36

9. Mountain Brook; 9-4; 28

10. Russell Co.; 10-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Fort Payne (10-2) 26, Boaz (8-3) 18, Oxford (5-6) 18, Gulf Shores (5-6) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-4) 16, Ramsay (6-4) 12, Hartselle (10-2) 9, Jasper (8-3) 8, Bessemer City (9-2) 5, Florence (6-5) 3, Theodore (8-4) 1.

The full Private Class 1A poll:

PRIVATE CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); 2025 W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (12); 6-5; 187

2. St. Michael (6); 13-1; 179

3. Briarwood (1); 7-6; 146

4. Madison Aca. (1); 9-3; 139

5. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-5; 87

Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (6-4) 77, John Carroll (3-7) 13, UMS-Wright (6-5) 12.