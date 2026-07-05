Countdown to kickoff: Check out Cavs' 2026 schedule

July 6 marks 45 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

John Carroll will open the season in 46 days, as the Cavs take on Homewood in the Battle of Lakeshore rivalry game on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Homewood Star and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here is John Carroll's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: vs. Homewood

Aug. 28: @ Talladega

Sept. 4: vs. American Christian*

Sept. 11: @ St. John Paul II*

Sept. 18: vs. Lee-Scott*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: @ Westminster Christian*

Oct. 9: @ Briarwood*

Oct. 16: vs. Madison Academy*

Oct. 23: @ Randolph*

Oct. 30: vs. Leeds

* Region game