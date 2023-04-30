Cavs’ Thomas named to all-state team

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Kalib Thomas (13) shoots the ball in a game against Fairfield at John Carroll Catholic High School on Jan. 18.

John Carroll Catholic High School guard Kalib Thomas was recognized for his strong season leading the Cavaliers, as he was named to the Class 5A all-state second team, compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thomas was the top player for the Cavs, which enjoyed an upstart season. They rose to the No. 2 spot in the ASWA 5A rankings at various points throughout the season.

Thomas went for 16.9 points per game, as the Cavs notched 20 wins. They were defeated by eventual state runner-up Ramsay in the sub-regional round.

Earning first-team slots in 5A were Austin Cross of Charles Henderson, Cam-Ron Dooley of Valley, Brandon Fussell of Guntersville, Jalen Jones of Ramsay and Dasean Sellers of Wenonah.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1 senior, was joined on the second team by Vigor’s Terrel Johnson, Ramsay’s Kerrington Kiel, Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton and Valley’s Brandon Thomas.

JB Beaty of Jasper, Troy Buchanan of Central-Clay County, Milton Jones of Wenonah, Kobe Payne of Fairview and Jayden Spearman of Charles Henderson were named to the third team.

Joe Brown of St. Paul’s, Josiah Jones of Fairfield, Jamarious Martin of Valley and Brittney Reed of LeFlore were named honorable mention. Valley’s Marshon Harper was named Coach of the Year.

Three other John Carroll players notched double-digit points throughout the year. KJ Beck scored 13.2 points per game, Braylon Bernard averaged 12.4 points and Aden Malpass went for 11.1 points per game. Bernard and Malpass both grabbed more than 5 rebounds per game, while Bernard led the way with 6.1 assists per game.