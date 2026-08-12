Cavaliers step into new facilities and new region

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Aubrey Coker (25).

John Carroll Catholic High School enters Will Mara’s seventh season as head coach with a new home to go with a new region. The Cavaliers move from Class 5A into Private-AA, Region 2 this fall, after the AHSAA split public and private schools.

The Cavs will do all this in new facilities the current senior class watched rise from construction over the past two years.

“This senior group, it’s a great group of leaders, and they’ve kind of taken the reins on it within the transition,” Mara said. “They’ve embraced all that and decided that they were going to work through all of it.”

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Colton Redmond (55).

The Cavaliers graduated 20 seniors off last year’s roster and return 18 this fall. Mara said the group has taken ownership of the new building, down to drafting responsibility for different rooms inside it, from the hallways to the new weight room, which opened for the team for the first time this summer.

“Seeing them take responsibility and pride in it has been a fun part,” Mara said.

The renovation project has proceeded from turf and a new video scoreboard at the football stadium last fall, to the completion of an overhauled facility. The locker rooms, coaches’ offices and weight rooms are new, and the building has plenty of features that can be used beyond simply the football program as well.

“That facility, everything was done with all students in mind,” Mara said.

Mara pointed to the regular season finale as last year’s signature moment, a comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit against West Blocton that included an onside kick, a safety, a tying score and a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

“It was a great way to end the season, a great way to build momentum into the offseason,” Mara said.

Mara said the move to a new classification and region has added some logistical wrinkles, including chartering buses for road trips the Cavaliers haven’t taken before. But the games are the same.

“The preparation hasn’t changed,” Mara said. “We understood there’s a little bit more of a learning curve.”

John Carroll opens the season at home against Homewood on Aug. 21 in the Battle of Lakeshore, then travels to Talladega the following week before region play begins Sept. 4 against American Christian. The Cavaliers travel to St. John Paul II, Westminster Christian, Briarwood and Randolph and host Lee-Scott Academy and Madison Academy within the region. John Carroll has an open date Sept. 25 and closes the regular season at home against Leeds.

OFFENSE

A quarterback battle is underway between junior Harry White, who started last season, and senior Carson Lewis, a transfer from Oak Mountain.

“Both of them are working hard, and I’m excited about both of them and their development,” Mara said.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Kannon Hammock (8).

At running back, junior Aubrey Coker returns as a two-year starter, with sophomore Jeremiah Hubbard, a transfer from Hoover, also in the mix. At receiver, senior Kannon Hammock returns as a three-year starter and has added speed in the offseason, while senior Tucker Rice also returns. Senior Cam Graham is back after tearing his rotator cuff two seasons ago and will play a hybrid role, capable of lining up at receiver or in the backfield.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Truman Vines (6).

Senior Truman Vines returns at tight end and has emerged as one of the team’s clear leaders, alongside senior Hugh Tighe, who anchors the offensive line at left tackle. TJ Richardson will also help out at tight end and receiver this season. Senior Kyle Heberlein, senior Colton Redmond and sophomore Luke Pilato and senior Kaden Bellew round out a line Mara said may see some flipping of positions as fall camp continues.

“That whole unit has to be together,” Mara said of the offensive line. “If one of those guys doesn’t do their job correctly, it messes up the whole play.”

DEFENSE

John Carroll loses significant senior leadership on defense and will lean on a group that spent last season absorbing the system on JV. Up front, Connor Mitchell, sophomore Connie Tripp, juniors Alex Maenza and Nick Garrido anchor the line.

At linebacker, sophomore Aven McCall, sophomore Broden Elkins and sophomore Ethan Duffy will rotate, with Liam Gil and Judah Metcalf, who both saw spot duty a year ago, at the star position. Jacob Varner is also in the mix at linebacker.

The secondary features junior Skyler Carmichael, senior Kieran Ford and senior Lucas Rankin at corner, with junior Manley Fleming, senior Aiden Van Matre and Chris Collins at safety.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Senior Ryan Swetz returns at punter, and senior Max Sullivan returns at kicker. Hubbard and Graham are expected to handle kick return duties, with Collins also in the mix on both kicks and punts.