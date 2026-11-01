Berguson reaches 100 wins as Patriots turn toward the playoffs

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Homewood head coach Ben Berguson observes from the sideline during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Sept. 4 at Waldrop Stadium.

Ben Berguson’s 100th win as Homewood High School’s head football coach came Sept. 18 at Helena, a 34-7 victory in the fifth game of his 13th season leading the Patriots.

Homewood was 4-1 and unbeaten in Class 5A, Region 4 play at that point, and Berguson said in the days afterward that the number was still hard to process.

“It’s hard for me to fathom that. It’s almost surreal,” Berguson said.

Berguson arrived at Homewood in 2011 as the offensive line coach under Doug Goodwin and took over the program in 2014. Homewood has reached the playoffs in each of his 12 previous seasons and won four region championships, the most recent coming last fall.

His first win came in the third game of 2014, a 37-30 victory at Pelham. Aside from one season as Spain Park’s interim head coach in 2010, Homewood is the only program he has led.

“You just never imagine staying at one place as long as I have, and now 16 years later and 13 of it as head coach, I’m still here,” Berguson said.

Other games stick with him too: a 40-39 loss at Clay-Chalkville in the second round of the 2015 playoffs, a 24-14 first-round playoff win over Athens in 2018 and a 57-56 overtime loss to Saraland in the 2022 quarterfinals.

Berguson credited a staff of 12 assistants, led by longtime coordinators Heath Brunner and Freddy Lawrence. He said both should be head coaches at other schools.

“If you’ve got kids and you get your kids in the system, you don’t want to leave. It’s just such a great place,” he said.

Homewood went 11-2 and won a region title in 2025, and Berguson entered this fall counting on a 35-player junior class to grow into the production that class of seniors took with it. But this year’s group has come along and produced at a high level.

“Last year, we had 30 seniors and we dropped off to 20 seniors this year and I thought we might have a little bit of a down year,” Berguson said. “But it just happened quicker than I thought it would.”

With the postseason opening the first week of November, his approach to the stretch run has changed. Homewood once treated its open week like spring training, practicing three days. This year, it was about health, and Berguson said the longer he coaches, the smarter he gets about it.

The clearest example is junior Reid Goldstein, who missed the first two games, ran for three touchdowns in his debut against Mountain Brook and played only the first half at Pelham before a hamstring issue sidelined him again.

“He’ll be fresh for hopefully a long playoff run,” Berguson said. “We preach that it’s a one-game season once you get to the playoffs.”

Homewood has reached the quarterfinals three times under Berguson, in 2018, 2022 and 2025.