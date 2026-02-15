Patriots boys advance to regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament on Feb. 10, 2026, at Homewood High School. Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball.

The Homewood High School boys basketball team is moving on to regionals.

Last week, the Patriots boys and girls teams, as well as John Carroll’s teams, competed in the area tournaments and sub-regional round of the state playoffs.

Homewood’s boys hosted and won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. After starting the area tournament with a 104-17 win over Jackson-Olin, the Patriots earned the title with a 50-45 win over Minor on Tuesday.

The boys then hosted Shades Valley on Saturday in the sub-regional round of the playoffs and scratched out a 38-36 win over the Mounties.

Homewood now advances to the Northeast Regional Tournament, which will be played at Jacksonville State University. The Patriots will now take on a familiar foe, Mountain Brook, in the opening round of the tournament on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Homewood’s girls saw their season come to an end in the sub-regional round. The Lady Patriots beat Parker 55-41 in the opening round of the area tournament, before falling to Minor 47-40 in the area final. In the sub-regional round, Homewood took to the road and gave Oxford a challenge, ultimately falling 55-53.

John Carroll’s boys fell to Wenonah 86-67 in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament. John Carroll’s girls won their first game in the area tournament to advance to sub-regionals, where the Lady Cavs fell to Springville 74-40 on Friday.