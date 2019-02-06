Barber saves Patriots' season in comeback victory

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Bo Barber (2) shoots during a game between McAdory and Homewood on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Homewood High School in Homewood.

HUFFMAN -- Bo said no.

It didn’t matter that his Homewood High School boys basketball team trailed by nine entering the final quarter or had floundered for much of the night.

Bo Barber, the Patriots’ clutch sophomore guard, wasn’t going to let his squad lose.

And it didn’t.

Barber scored all 11 of his points in the final frame to lead Homewood to a 38-34 comeback victory in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament on Wednesday at Huffman High School.

The win extended the Patriots’ season, securing them a berth in next week’s 6A sub-regional round.

“We just needed a spark, and we all were positive,” Barber said. “We just wanted to win really bad.”

Barber began the fourth quarter, which Homewood (23-8) entered down 29-20, by converting a three-point play in transition. After swiping the ball from his Shades Valley opponent, he dribbled the length of the court and made a layup while drawing a hard foul.

He landed hard on the hardwood but hopped up to sink a free throw.

“That kind of gave us the spark to keep going,” said Homewood coach Tim Shepler, who spent much of the final quarter pacing the sideline. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter. You want him in your corner.”

Barber canned a 3 from the left wing on the Patriots’ next possession, pulling them to within three, 29-26. A back-and-forth sequence that included buckets from Pate Owen and Logan Padgett followed.

Shades Valley led 31-30 with 5:27 to play.

Then Barber pulled the trigger from deep, drilling a 3-pointer from far beyond the arc. His swish sent the Patriots fans who weren’t already on their feet springing from their seat.

“I like to get a layup to get me going, and then I’m like, ‘Coach, I’m ready,’” Barber said. “He was calling the plays for me. I just connected with it.”

Shades Valley tied the game at 33-33 with about two minutes remaining, but the Patriots made plays down the stretch to cement the win.

Padgett hit a field goal and a free throw, and his fellow senior, Larkin Williams, drew a charge. Barber iced the game in the closing seconds with two free throws of his own.

He said he was playing for his veteran teammates.

“That’s been the goal all year, to send the seniors off with a state championship,” Barber said. “I’ll do whatever I can to help them win.”

Padgett recorded a team-high 16 points and kept his team in contention through three quarters, even as the Patriots faced a growing deficit.

Homewood will play Huffman on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the area tournament final.

“The first game, this is the hardest game, because everybody’s got pressure,” Shepler said. “Now, right here, it’s just loosen up and keep playing basketball. Because we played at our worst tonight for three quarters, and we found a way, so let’s have some fun now.”