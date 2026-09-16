Patriots hold at No. 8

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Beckham Newell (13) catches a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Homewood held at No. 8 in Class 5A after a 42-7 win over Pelham last week. The Patriots travel to Helena this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 3-1; 228

2. Parker; 3-1; 154

3. Saraland; 2-1; 137

4. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 122

5. Oxford; 4-0; 114

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 109

7. Gulf Shores; 4-0; 89

8. Homewood; 3-1; 67

9. Russell Co. (1); 4-0; 56

10. Pike Road; 3-1; 34

Others receiving votes: McAdory (4-0) 9, Florence (4-0) 7, Calera (3-0) 5, Arab (4-0) 4, Muscle Shoals (1-2) 3, St. Clair Co. (3-1) 1, Wetumpka (3-1) 1.