Patriots hold at No. 8

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning. Homewood held at No. 8 in Class 5A after a 42-7 win over Pelham last week. The Patriots travel to Helena this week. 

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 3-1; 228

2. Parker; 3-1; 154

3. Saraland; 2-1; 137

4. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 122

5. Oxford; 4-0; 114

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 4-0; 109

7. Gulf Shores; 4-0; 89

8. Homewood; 3-1; 67

9. Russell Co. (1); 4-0; 56

10. Pike Road; 3-1; 34

Others receiving votes: McAdory (4-0) 9, Florence (4-0) 7, Calera (3-0) 5, Arab (4-0) 4, Muscle Shoals (1-2) 3, St. Clair Co. (3-1) 1, Wetumpka (3-1) 1.