Patriots check in at No. 8 this week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jack Myers (7) passes the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood dropped to No. 8 in Class 5A, down from No. 7 a week ago, after a 33-13 win over Mountain Brook in the Class 5A, Region 4 opener for both teams. The Patriots were jumped in the standings by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores, each improving to 3-0 with impressive wins of their own. The Patriots travel to Pelham this week.

John Carroll dropped out of the Private Class 2A poll entirely this week, after receiving votes a week ago, following a 51-7 loss to American Christian in the Cavaliers' region opener. John Carroll travels to St. John Paul II this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (18); 2-1; 225

2. Parker; 2-1; 150

3. Saraland; 1-1; 130

4. Benjamin Russell; 1-1; 125

5. Oxford; 3-0; 114

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 3-0; 101

7. Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 80

8. Homewood; 2-1; 75

9. Russell Co.; 3-0; 64

10. Pike Road; 2-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (3-0) 12, Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 8, McAdory (3-0) 7, Muscle Shoals (0-2) 5, Pelham (2-1) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Florence (3-0) 1, St. Clair Co. (2-1) 1.