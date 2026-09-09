Patriots check in at No. 8 this week

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood dropped to No. 8 in Class 5A, down from No. 7 a week ago, after a 33-13 win over Mountain Brook in the Class 5A, Region 4 opener for both teams. The Patriots were jumped in the standings by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores, each improving to 3-0 with impressive wins of their own. The Patriots travel to Pelham this week.

John Carroll dropped out of the Private Class 2A poll entirely this week, after receiving votes a week ago, following a 51-7 loss to American Christian in the Cavaliers' region opener. John Carroll travels to St. John Paul II this week.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (18); 2-1; 225

2. Parker; 2-1; 150

3. Saraland; 1-1; 130

4. Benjamin Russell; 1-1; 125

5. Oxford; 3-0; 114

6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 3-0; 101

7. Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 80

8. Homewood; 2-1; 75

9. Russell Co.; 3-0; 64

10. Pike Road; 2-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Wetumpka (3-0) 12, Central-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 8, McAdory (3-0) 7, Muscle Shoals (0-2) 5, Pelham (2-1) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Florence (3-0) 1, St. Clair Co. (2-1) 1.