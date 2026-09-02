Patriots drop a few spots in rankings

× Expand Homewood quarterback Timothy Roshell (1) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Briarwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Briarwood High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood dropped to No. 7 in Class 5A with 70 points after falling to Briarwood 17-14 last week, down from No. 4.

The Patriots, now 1-1, host Mountain Brook this week to open Class 5A, Region 4 play.

John Carroll picked up 6 points among others receiving votes in Private Class 2A after a 16-14 win over Talladega, improving to 1-1.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (13); 1-0; 218

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 1-1; 189

3. Parker; 1-1; 133

4. Benjamin Russell; 0-1; 109

5. Oxford; 2-0; 85

6. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 82

7. Homewood; 1-1; 70

8. Russell Co. (1); 2-0; 69

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 55

10. Pike Road; 1-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-1) 33, Gulf Shores (2-0) 21, Wetumpka (2-0) 12, Park Crossing (2-0) 7, Central-Tuscaloosa (2-0) 6, Hartselle (1-1) 4, McAdory (2-0) 3, Pelham (2-0) 3, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 2.

The full Private Class 2A poll:

PRIVATE CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Briarwood (20); 2-0; 240

2. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 165

3. St. Michael; 0-1; 124

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 76

5. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 70

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (1-1) 48, St. Paul's (1-1) 42, Glenwood (2-0) 29, American Chr. (1-0) 18, Randolph (2-0) 15, Faith-Mobile (1-0) 7, John Carroll (1-1) 6.