Patriots drop a few spots in rankings

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Sports

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football poll Wednesday morning.

Homewood dropped to No. 7 in Class 5A with 70 points after falling to Briarwood 17-14 last week, down from No. 4.

The Patriots, now 1-1, host Mountain Brook this week to open Class 5A, Region 4 play.

John Carroll picked up 6 points among others receiving votes in Private Class 2A after a 16-14 win over Talladega, improving to 1-1.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (13); 1-0; 218

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 1-1; 189

3. Parker; 1-1; 133

4. Benjamin Russell; 0-1; 109

5. Oxford; 2-0; 85

6. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 82

7. Homewood; 1-1; 70

8. Russell Co. (1); 2-0; 69

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 55

10. Pike Road; 1-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Mountain Brook (1-1) 33, Gulf Shores (2-0) 21, Wetumpka (2-0) 12, Park Crossing (2-0) 7, Central-Tuscaloosa (2-0) 6, Hartselle (1-1) 4, McAdory (2-0) 3, Pelham (2-0) 3, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 2.

The full Private Class 2A poll:

PRIVATE CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Briarwood (20); 2-0; 240

2. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 165

3. St. Michael; 0-1; 124

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 76

5. Madison Aca.; 1-1; 70

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (1-1) 48, St. Paul's (1-1) 42, Glenwood (2-0) 29, American Chr. (1-0) 18, Randolph (2-0) 15, Faith-Mobile (1-0) 7, John Carroll (1-1) 6.