Patriots rise in rankings

× Expand Homewood runs onto the field before a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at John Carroll Catholic High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first in-season high school football poll of the year this week. Homewood moved up to No. 4 in Class 5A with 106 points after opening 1-0, up from No. 7 in the preseason poll.

John Carroll received votes in Private Class 2A, picking up 6 points after an 0-1 start.

Homewood knocked off John Carroll 31-14 last week in the Battle of Lakeshore. Homewood travels to Briarwood on Friday for the Under the Lights Game of the Week. John Carroll heads to Talladega looking for its first win of the season.

The full Class 5A poll:

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 1-0; 240

2. Saraland; 1-0; 179

3. Benjamin Russell; 0-0; 138

4. Homewood; 1-0; 106

5. Parker; 0-1; 97

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 89

7. Muscle Shoals; 0-1; 71

8. Russell Co.; 1-0; 48

9. Oxford; 1-0; 47

10. Pike Road; 0-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Hartselle (1-0) 16, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 13, Austin (0-1) 12, Gulf Shores (1-0) 10, Wetumpka (1-0) 9, Bessemer City (1-0) 8, Jasper (1-0) 8, Boaz (1-0) 6, Ramsay (1-0) 3, Spanish Fort (1-0) 2, Central-Tuscaloosa (1-0) 1.

The full Private Class 2A poll:

PRIVATE CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (13); 1-0; 216

2. Briarwood (6); 1-0; 198

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 126

4. St. Michael (1); 0-1; 124

5. St. Paul's; 1-0; 95

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (0-1) 37, American Chr. (1-0) 13, Glenwood (1-0) 13, John Carroll (0-1) 6, Randolph (1-0) 6, UMS-Wright (0-1) 6.