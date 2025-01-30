High school basketball area tournaments begin this weekend

× Expand Homewood's Savannah McDonald (11) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived.

Homewood and John Carroll's boys and girls teams are set to begin play soon in the area tournaments. The top two finishers in each area tournament will advance to the sub-regional round of the playoffs.

Homewood plays in Class 6A, Area 9, along with Minor, Parker and Jackson-Olin. John Carroll competes in Class 5A, Area 9, with Wenonah, Sipsey Valley and Northside.

Homewood's girls won the area with a perfect 6-0 record, earning the right to host the area tournament. The Lady Patriots will take on Parker in the opening round of the area tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Minor and Jackson-Olin face off at 7 p.m., with the two winners advancing to the final. The area tournament final will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Homewood boys posted a 4-2 record, dropping two close games to area winner Minor, which hosts the tournament. Minor plays Jackson-Olin in the opening round this Friday at 5 p.m., with Homewood playing Parker at 6:30 p.m. The tournament final is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Wenonah won the boys area and hosts the 5A, Area 8 tourney. John Carroll will play Northside on Monday at 2:30 p.m., with Wenonah and Sipsey Valley squaring off at 5:30 p.m. The tournament final will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wenonah will also host the girls tournament. John Carroll plays Northside on Monday at 4 p.m., with Wenonah playing Sipsey Valley at 7 p.m. The final will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sub-regional round will be played next Friday and Saturday.