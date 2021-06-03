All-South Metro Baseball: Hall, Weisberg named 1st team

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media John Carroll’s JT Weisberg (11) makes contact during an at-bat in game two of a double header first-round playoff game for Class 5A against Alexandria at John Carroll Catholic High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s John Hall (16) tags second base to get an out against Mountain Brook’s Trent Wright (22) as Hall makes the throw to first base in an area game against the Spartans at Mountain Brook High School on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media John Carroll head coach Jared Bonvillain high-fives Luke Harris (22) as Harris rounds third base after hitting a home run in game three of a first-round playoff series for Class 5A against Alexandria at John Carroll Catholic High School on Monday, April 26, 2021. The Cavaliers fell to Alexandria 6-3 to end their 2021 season. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The second annual Starnes Media All-South Metro baseball team has been released, recognizing the many standout performers throughout the high school season.

Two teams and an honorable mention list were assembled from the 12 schools Starnes Media covers. Hoover coach Adam Moseley earns Coach of the Year honors after leading the Buccaneers to an impressive turnaround. Hoover was 3-9 and 12-17 at points during the season, but made it to the Class 7A state championship series.

Lucas Steele, Hoover’s catcher, earns Player of the Year honors after leading the Bucs in many offensive categories and playing arguably the most important position on the field. Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Quick posted an 0.99 earned run average to earn Pitcher of the Year honors. Oak Mountain’s Davis Gillespie paced the area with 40 runs batted in to earn Hitter of the Year.

Player of the Year: Lucas Steele, Hoover

Hitter of the Year: Davis Gillespie, Oak Mountain

Pitcher of the Year: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Coach of the Year: Adam Moseley, Hoover

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville; led the Huskies in most categories, posting a 9-2 record with a microscopic 0.99 ERA.

Pitcher: Skyler Jones, Hewitt-Trussville; formed a dynamic 1-2 punch with Quick, going 8-2 with a 1.59 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

Pitcher: Brock Hill, Chelsea; posted seven wins with a 1.62 ERA for the Hornets.

Pitcher: Matthew Hawsey, Hoover; led a balanced Bucs team with a 7-2 record and 1.70 ERA in 57 2/3 innings.

Catcher: Lucas Steele, Hoover; reached base nearly half of his at-bats, blasted eight home runs and drove in 32 runs for a strong Bucs team.

First base: Maddox Macrory, Oak Mountain; hit at a .376 clip and drove in 30 runs for the Eagles.

Second base: RJ Hamilton, Hoover; the dual-sport star helped lead the Bucs turnaround as one of the top middle infielders in the state.

Third base: Davis Gillespie, Oak Mountain; led the area with 40 RBIs and hit .346 on the season.

Shortstop: John Hall, Homewood; dubbed the captain by his team, hit .436 with a .500 on-base percentage, swiping 23 bases as well.

Infield: JT Weisberg, John Carroll; the Birmingham-Southern signee hit .414 and drove in 21 runs to help the Cavaliers to their first playoff appearance in nine years.

Infield: Braxton Wetzler, Mountain Brook; led the Spartans in a variety of ways, playing multiple positions, driving in 23 runs and posting four wins on the mound.

Outfield: Sean Agsalud, Hoover; had a tremendous season, with an on-base percentage of .511, hitting five homers and driving in 33 runs.

Outfield: Gabe Young, Mountain Brook; drove in 30 runs for the Spartans and finished with a .345 average.

Outfield: Joseph Sullivan, Vestavia Hills; electric center fielder for the Rebels hit .402 and stole 22 bases, while driving in 30 runs as well.

Utility: Matt Miller, Hewitt-Trussville; managed a .526 on-base percentage, driving in 28 runs.

Utility: Jackson Webster, Chelsea; hit .315 with an on-base percentage of .464, swiping 12 bases and driving in 26.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Eli Copenhaver, Spain Park; notched 11 saves and finished with 1.26 ERA for the Jags.

Pitcher: Carter Tyus, Vestavia Hills; led a deep Rebels pitching staff with six wins and a 1.37 ERA.

Pitcher: Connor Adams, Oak Mountain; posted a 1.46 ERA for the Eagles to lead their rotation.

Pitcher: Connor Ball, Chelsea; pitched over 80 innings and struck out 128 batters while posting six wins.

Catcher: Trent Thompson, Spain Park; knocked in 23 runs and finished with an OBP of .402.

First base: Jackson Holland, Hewitt-Trussville; hit .305, stole 25 bases and knocked in 21 runs.

Second base: Andrew Hunt, Oak Mountain; finished with an impressive OBP of .469 as part of an impressive Eagles infield.

Third base: Eli Steadman, Briarwood; hit .391 and finished with an OBP of .543 for the Lions.

Shortstop: Braxton Russell, Clay-Chalkville; managed a .408 average, .500 OBP and 10 doubles on the year.

Infield: Cade Carr, Hoover; knocked in 17 runs and got on base at a .419 clip for the Bucs.

Infield: Kobe Lewis, Clay-Chalkville; put together an impressive year for the Cougars, hitting .362 and driving in 25 runs.

Outfield: Luke Harris, John Carroll; hit .392 and drove in 23 runs for the upstart Cavs.

Outfield: Trey Burrell, Hewitt-Trussville; swiped 20 bases and got on base at a .519 clip.

Outfield: Pierce Hanna, Vestavia Hills; hit .338 and drove in 17 runs for the Rebels.

Utility: Seth Seidenfaden, John Carroll; drove in 21 runs and finished with an OBP of .481.

Utility: Trent Wright, Mountain Brook; one of the most dangerous Spartans hitters, he posted an OBP of .537.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Brewer Smith, Hoover; Harrison Holcomb, Spain Park; Stephen Moraski, Oak Mountain; Campbell McCluney, Chelsea; Will Tarpley, Pinson Valley; Baker Green, Hewitt-Trussville; Will Heisler, Homewood; Jacob Newman, Vestavia Hills; William Gignilliat, John Carroll; Brode Susce, Homewood; Parker Szush, Chelsea; Reid Gongwer, Chelsea.

Catcher: Hudson Walburn, Vestavia Hills.

First base: Carter Short, Hoover; Cole Edwards, Spain Park; Trent Wright, Mountain Brook; Jack Freind, Clay-Chalkville; Jackson Harris, Vestavia Hills.

Second base: Devin Kelly, Pinson Valley.

Shortstop: Conner Eberhardt, Spain Park; Mitchell Pierce, Oak Mountain.

Outfield: Ethan Duhon, Hewitt-Trussville; Chris Calma, Pinson Valley.