AHSAA reclassification announcement set for Friday

The Alabama High School Athletic Association is set to announce its new alignments for the next two school years on Friday.

The AHSAA Central Board met on Thursday to sort through and finalize classification data for the 2026-28 school years. A meeting is set for Friday morning to approve the new alignments for fall sports, such as football and volleyball. A public announcement will be made once the meeting concludes.

New area and region alignment for winter and spring sports is typically released at a later date.

There has been much speculation surrounding this round of AHSAA reclassification, which always happens every other year. Region alignments are set two years at a time in the current setup.

Reclassification was postponed from the middle of December "due to current mediation," a situation that has added another layer of complexity to the current state of high school sports. In recent weeks, Alabama lawmakers have introduced bills threatening to overhaul the AHSAA's authority to govern high school athletics in the state.

The most contentious issue concerns the potential division of public and private schools. Since private schools have perceived advantages to public schools when it comes to enrollment, the AHSAA has introduced measures over the years (attendance multiplier and competitive balance) in an effort to balance the disparity.

It is unclear how the private schools will be handled in this year's reclassification, whether status quo will be maintained or the private schools will be separated in some fashion.

Homewood Star will have an update on this story in the aftermath of Friday's announcement.