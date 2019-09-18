Week 4 Football Primer: Cavs take on Woodlawn

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media John Carroll head coach Logan Colafrancesco talks to his team during a timeout in a game between Parker and John Carroll Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

John Carroll (2-2) at Woodlawn (1-3)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Sept. 19

: Thursday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Parker 49-21. Woodlawn lost to Briarwood 38-20.

What to watch: It will be interesting to see how John Carroll responds, coming off back-to-back losses to open region play. The Cavs impressed in their first two games of the season, starting 2-0, but region play has proven difficult so far. Woodlawn has struggled the last three weeks.

Last meeting: John Carroll picked up its only win of the season with a 26-6 victory over Woodlawn on Sept. 21, 2018.

What it means: The winner of this game will earn its first region victory of the year.

Mountain Brook (4-0) at Vestavia Hills (3-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Spain Park 49-35 in a shootout. Vestavia Hills routed Tuscaloosa County 45-16.

What to watch: This game pits two of the three unbeatens in Class 7A, Region 3, the steady Spartans and upstart Rebels. Both teams have put up a bunch of points and played strong defense in the early portions of the season. Vestavia Hills has been really impressive, outscoring its first three opponents 139-30.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Vestavia Hills 28-14 on Sept. 21, 2018. Vestavia Hills leads the all-time series 29-24.

What it means: The winner likely remains in a tie for first in the region with Thompson, while the loser falls into the mix with presumably Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville for the final two playoff spots.

Briarwood (1-2) at Wenonah (2-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bell-Culpepper Stadium — Wenonah High School

Last week: Briarwood earned its first win in a 38-20 defeat of Woodlawn. Wenonah fell to Fairfield 16-10.

What to watch: Briarwood got off the schneid last week, notching the first victory of the Matthew Forester era. This week, the challenge proves much tougher against an always-solid Wenonah team.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Wenonah 29-0 on Sept. 21, 2018. The Lions have won three of the four meetings between the schools, all within the last four seasons.

What it means: Both teams are in the middle of the pack in the region early on, so the winner will feel much better about its playoff chances.

Chelsea (3-1) at Pelham (0-4)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium — Pelham High School

Last week: Chelsea routed Jackson-Olin 42-7. Pelham was blown out by Minor 35-7.

What to watch: Chelsea is rolling right now, winning the last three weeks by increasing margins. The Hornets look to be the part of a playoff team after dismantling the defending champs last week. Pelham has been trending in the opposite direction, having dropped its first four games.

Last meeting: Pelham held off Chelsea 46-42 in a shootout on Sept. 21, 2018. Pelham has won eight of 11 in the all-time series.

What it means: A win would allow Chelsea to keep pace atop the region standings with Minor.

Oak Mountain (1-2) at Hoover (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain was blown out by Thompson 51-14. Hoover overcame an early deficit to defeat Hewitt-Trussville 28-14.

What to watch: Hoover was down to third-string quarterback Evan Reeder last week, and he performed well enough to lead the Bucs to the win over Hewitt. Oak Mountain’s offense was unable to gain much traction against Thompson last week, so whichever defense holds up should have the edge.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Oak Mountain 48-20 on Sept. 21, 2018. The Bucs have won all 16 meetings between the schools.

What it means: Hoover needs to keep pace with the top half of the region, while Oak Mountain is desperate for a victory after dropping its first two region contests.

Spain Park (1-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Spain Park was outscored by Mountain Brook 49-35. Hewitt-Trussville lost an early lead in a 28-14 loss to Hoover.

What to watch: Both teams feature explosive offenses and defenses that have yet to hit their stride. Hewitt-Trussville’s defense is markedly improved from a year ago, but still surrendering 28 points per contest. However, Spain Park’s defense has yielded an average of 44 points through the first four games. Whichever defense gets a few stops should emerge victorious.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran past Spain Park 44-13 on Sept. 21, 2018. Hewitt has won three of the four meetings between the two schools.

What it means: Hewitt-Trussville needs a victory to remain on the right side of the playoff hunt. Spain Park is desperate for a win of any kind after three tough weeks.

Clay-Chalkville (3-1) vs. Gardendale (4-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville fell flat in a 31-7 loss to Pinson Valley. Gardendale remained unbeaten with a 35-6 win over Pell City.

What to watch: It remains to be seen if anyone in Region 6 can challenge Pinson Valley for the top spot, but these two teams are strong in their own right. The Cougars started the season with three impressive victories before last week’s letdown. Gardendale has outscored its last two opponents by a combined score of 65-13.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Gardendale 56-14 on Sept. 21, 2018. Clay-Chalkville has won all seven meetings between the two schools.

What it means: There appear to be five teams in the region battling for four playoff spots, and these are two of those teams.

Pinson Valley (3-1) vs. Oxford (4-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley dominated Clay-Chalkville 31-7. Oxford cruised to a 49-14 win over Charles Henderson.

What to watch: After a narrow loss to Hewitt-Trussville to begin the season, Pinson Valley has looked nearly unstoppable in wins over Ramsay, Shades Valley and Clay-Chalkville. Oxford is also off to an impressive start, outscoring opponents 180-34 over the first four games.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley knocked off Oxford 28-13 on Sept. 21, 2018. It was the first time in seven meetings the Indians defeated the Yellow Jackets.

What it means: It’s a battle for first place in Region 6.