John Carroll Winterguard earns second place at Thompson Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

The John Carroll Catholic High School Winterguard earned second place at the Thompson Winter Classic with its show, “Cosmic Love.”

The group posted a score of 76.70, finishing second out of nine guards in the SRAAA class.

The Winterguard will next travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to compete in the Southeastern Colorguard Circuit Championships on March 27-29, where they will face 24 guards from Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

A send-off performance is scheduled for March 26 at 6 p.m. in the JCCHS gym, and the public is invited to attend.