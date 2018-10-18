Cavs shut out at Wenonah

× 1 of 50 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll defensive coordinator Jared Bonvillain discusses a play during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. × 2 of 50 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll dance team during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. × 3 of 50 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll defensive coordinator Jared Bonvillain discusses a play during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. × 4 of 50 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll offensive line during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. × 5 BIRMINGHAM -- It’s not easy for a coach to sum up a football game in which his team lost by six touchdowns. But John Carroll Catholic High School coach Logan Colafrancesco did the best he could.

“There ain’t nothing else you can do. The sun’s coming up tomorrow,” Colafrancesco said. “So you might as well learn from the field and move on to next week.”

Wenonah celebrated its homecoming in a thoroughly dominating 42-0 win, the second straight loss by that score for the Cavaliers. The Dragons scored all six touchdowns in the first half, and the second half was played in two 10-minute running-clock periods.

Wenonah running back Keontay Jones ran for three touchdowns, including a 61-yard romp on the first play of the first string’s final possession in the second quarter. Jones carried the ball just seven times but tallied 141 yards.

Quarterback Jayden Sanders accounted for two touchdowns, one on a 36-yard throw — his only pass of the game — to Tyler Woods and the other on a 6-yard run. Cortney McGhee added a scoring run of 2 yards.

Meanwhile, the outmanned Cavs simply could not muster any offense to speak of — a pair of first downs, 30 yards passing and 2 net yards rushing. Five of John Carroll’s 10 running plays resulted in lost yardage.

Quarterback Nicholas Sellers was 9-of-16 passing for 27 yards for the Cavs.

Wenonah (2-5, 2-4 Class 5A Region 4) finishes its abbreviated season next Thursday against visiting Parker, while John Carroll (1-8, 1-5) also winds up its 2018 campaign by hosting eighth-ranked Ramsay.

