Defense scores twice in Cavs loss

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin (2) catches a pass during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll cheerleaders before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll DB/WR Jayden Starks (4) catching a kick off during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Harry White (11) throwing a pass during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 5 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll RB/LB Aubrey Coker (25) runs the football during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 6 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Harry White (11) throwing to an open receiver during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 7 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Harry White (11) runs with the football during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 8 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll DL/OL Nic Gagliano (52) tackles the runner during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 9 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll DB/WR Jayden Starks (4) runs the football during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 10 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes (3) looks for an open receiver during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 11 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes (3) runs the football during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 12 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 13 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 14 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll band during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 15 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll WR/DB Braden White (13) tackling the runner during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 16 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll TE/LB Liam Gil (84) tackles the ball carrier during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 17 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll WR/DB Jason Williams Jr. (9) runs with the ball during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 18 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll RB/LB Aubrey Coker (25) runs with the balll during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 19 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes (3) looks for an open receiver during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 20 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll RB/LB Aubrey Coker (25) attempting to reach for a touchdown during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 21 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll LB/F Alex Plaia (1), John Carroll DE Jacob Childress (5), and John Carroll S/WR Garvey Hannon (7) stop the runner during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 22 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll LB/F Bobby O'Farrell (33) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 23 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll DB/WR Joseph Hounkpe (24) running for a first down during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 24 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll LB/F Alex Plaia (1) stops the runner during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 25 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll RB/LB Aubrey Coker (25) runs the football during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 26 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll TE/DB Truman Vines (6) tackles the runner during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 27 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin (2) attempting to catch a pass during a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 28 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll team captains before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 29 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll team before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 30 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll team warming up before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 31 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll team before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 32 of 32 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson John Carroll K Max Sullivan (18) warming up before a game between John Carroll and Wenonah on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Bell-Culpepper Stadium. BIRMINGHAM – A slow start doomed the John Carroll Catholic High School football team on Thursday night.

Wenonah scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and took it from there, notching a 33-14 win over the visiting Cavaliers in a Class 5A, Region 5 matchup.

The Dragons scored on each of their first three possessions, and scored on defense once in the midst of that, to build a 26-0 lead early in the second quarter. That lead was extended to 33-0 at halftime.

But John Carroll’s defense continued to battle, and provided the fireworks for the Cavaliers in the contest.

Jacob Childress and Niajel Morgan combined on a sack in the first half, and two plays later, Braden White recovered a fumble.

The defense got the Cavs on the scoreboard in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson Rankin stepped in front of a wobbly pass and took it 55 yards for the score. Later in the game, Bobby O’Farrell scooped up a fumble and scored as well.

“Our defense swarmed around tonight,” John Carroll coach Will Mara said. “It was good to see them come out and fight in the second half. They fought until the end.”

Sophomore Harry White earned his first career varsity start, and split time with incumbent Garrett Barnes throughout the night. After a rocky start, White grew more comfortable, and finished the night a respectable 11-of-20 passing for 88 yards. He scrambled for a first down late in the contest as well.

Aubrey Coker was John Carroll’s leading rusher, gaining 42 yards on 16 carries.

In addition to his score on defense, Rankin caught seven passes for 48 yards. He also caught a pass from Barnes for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and picked up a sack on defense.

Wenonah’s Demazzia Taylor was the most electric player on the field all night. He finished with 292 total yards on offense. His lone rush was a 62-yarder that was nearly a touchdown, and he caught eight passes for 230 yards and a 70-yard score in the first quarter.

Jamar Lee scored twice on the ground for the Dragons, Santez Pendleton scored on defense, and Jamarion Miller found the end zone with an 8-yard run as well. Carlton Cherry was 10-of-19 passing for 244 yards.

The loss drops John Carroll to 2-5 overall, 1-3 in region play. The Cavs will host Briarwood next Friday in their final home game of the season.

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage this fall.