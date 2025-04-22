Cavs athletes having successful spring

×
John Carroll's Braxton Williams signed to play college baseball at Central Alabama Community College. Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics.
- Braxton Williams signed to play baseball at Central Alabama Community College.
- The John Carroll boys tennis team won the section tournament to advance to the state tournament. Will Magruder, Tim Meehan, Liam Skates and William Vines won their singles flights. Aiden Van Matre and Meehan, and Skates and Vines each won in doubles competition. Matre and Truman Vines finished in second in singles play, with the tandem of Magruder and Meehan also placing second.
- John Carroll seniors Emerson Schneider and Braydon Lowery were recognized at the 40th annual Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Banquet. Schneider was the Class 5A, Region 5 winner for Scholar Athlete of the Year. Lowery was the 5A, Region 5 winner of the Athlete Achievement Award. It marks the first time John Carroll had regional winners in both categories in the same year.
- On April 9, the John Carroll boys golf team defeated Helena 167-178. Ryan Wagley and Patrick Davis led the team with identical scores of 41, Sam Black shot a 42 and Michael Rhodes finished at 43.
- On April 3, the John Carroll girls golf team defeated Oneonta 162-184.