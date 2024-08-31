Cavaliers come up short in road loss to St. Michael

1 of 28
FAIRHOPE – John Carroll Catholic High School came up just short in a non-region road trip at St. Michael on Friday night.
A late touchdown from Gunner Rivers to Cooper Kurth gave St. Michael a 20-19 win in Fairhope.
After a scoreless first quarter, John Carroll took a 7-0 lead when Garrett Barnes found Aubrey Walker for a 57-yard score. St. Michael answered two minutes later when Rivers connected with Bordy Jones for a 40-yard touchdown. Barnes found the end zone late in the second quarter on a 24-yard run, giving the Cavs a 13-7 halftime lead after the extra point attempt was blocked.
Rivers gave St. Michael a 14-13 lead on a 1-yard scoring run late in the third quarter, which was answered by Walker, who scored on an 18-yard run. A two-point conversion attempt failed, giving the Cavs a 19-14 lead.
Rivers’ 34-yard strike to Kurth with 5:39 to play gave St. Michael the ultimate 20-19 win.
The Cavs begin Class 5A, Region 5 play next week at Carver-Birmingham.
