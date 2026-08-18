Cavaliers lean on five seniors amid area shakeup

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. North Super Regional Volleyball John Carroll’s Elinor Chan (41) serves during the 2025 North Super Regional in Hoover.

The John Carroll Catholic High School volleyball team enters a new-look area this fall, but the goals sound familiar.

The Cavaliers were placed into a group of 17 private schools under the latest AHSAA reclassification, joining an area with Briarwood, Indian Springs and American Christian. Head coach Carol Bolton said the shakeup hasn't changed what the program is chasing.

"We're feeling good about our season. We're feeling very optimistic," Bolton said at the preseason OTM Media Day. "Our goal is to maintain the standard that we've set coming off of back-to-back area championships."

Five seniors anchor that push. Caroline Von Hagel returns to the program after sitting out last season and steps back into the right side. Olivia Sapalaran has shifted from defensive specialist to libero, while Mackenzie Beaty is making the jump from DS to setter. Autumn Stanford, a two-year starter at middle blocker, is also working in some right side reps, and Myca Banks gives the Cavaliers a pin hitter who can line up anywhere across the front row.

"One thing I think the [five] of them bring, first and foremost, collectively, is a team spirit that's really important to them," Bolton said. "Long story short, they just want to have a great senior season, and so I think they're really focused on doing what they need to do to have that."

Bolton said pushing players into new positions, even when it's uncomfortable at first, has been a point of emphasis this preseason. Stanford's move to some right side work is the clearest example.

"We shifted the first day of practice, stuck her right side," Bolton said. "She was kind of upset about it, but hey, it's not going to hurt to have something else in your repertoire. It's not going to hurt to have another side of her game."

Sophomore Elinor Chan returns at outside hitter after a strong freshman season, and Bolton said she projects as a player who will compete at the next level. Freshmen Demi Watkins and Kyleigh Lewis are also expected to contribute right away, while junior Gabi Thiga will see time in the middle. Sophomore Taylor Young and freshman Leah Richter will split time between varsity and JV depending on need.

"We're going to be young in age, but not young on the court," Bolton said.

The Cavaliers have also leaned on faith as part of their identity, with players gathering to pray in the school chapel before and after every practice. Bolton said the group's age range, from seniors to freshmen, hasn't been an issue in the gym.

John Carroll opens its season at the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover on Aug. 21-22 before area play begins against ACA. The Cavaliers also host Homewood, Helena and a tri-match with McAdory and Hueytown in the coming weeks, along with the Sardis Varsity Tournament on Sept. 12. Area matches against Indian Springs and Briarwood follow in September and October, with the area tournament set for Oct. 15-16 and super regionals Oct. 21-23.