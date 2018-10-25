Cavs fall to Ramsay to end season

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll players before a game between Ramsay and John Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll players block during a punt at a game between Ramsay and John Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll Cheerleader Dance Team members before a game between Ramsay and John Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll Cheerleaders before a game between Ramsay and John Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Birmingham × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football Ramsay RB BIRMINGHAM -- The John Carroll Catholic High School football team fell, 42-6, to visiting Ramsay on Thursday night, as the Cavs wrapped up their 2018 campaign.

“It’s the same old story,” head coach Logan Colafrancesco said after the game.

Colafrancesco said the rainy conditions worked against the team’s more pass-centered offense, making it even harder to defeat the Class 5A, Region 4 champion Rams. The Cavs mustered just 66 yards of total offense.

John Carroll (1-9) was unable to complete any of its seven pass attempts. In the running game, Aaron Mason led the way with 81 yards rushing on 11 carries, with another 19 yards gained by D’Wuan Williams.

Ramsay ran for 352 yards, and threw only four passes, completing two for 28 passing yards. The Rams were paced by Jordan Embry, who had 174 yards on 17 carries. Jeffrey Rowser ran for 79 yards on 10 carries and quarterback Jaih Andrews gained 63 yards on three carries.

With 8:35 left in the first quarter, Andrews ran it into the end zone for the Rams’ first touchdown after Embry got Ramsay inside the red zone with a 24-yard run.

John Carroll’s defense was able to block one punt and partially block another, as well as force a fumble late in the game. The first block came on the Rams’ second drive, and gave John Carroll the ball at about midfield, though they ended up having to punt.

Embry scored his first of two touchdowns with just more than three minutes left in the first quarter, scoring from 13 yards out. The drive was helped by Andrews rushes of 33 and 15 yards, respectively.

Ramsay (9-1) twice had touchdowns called back due to penalties, though they eventually scored on both drives.

Before ending the first quarter, Andrews found Todd Battle for a 19-yard touchdown, the only touchdown through the air.

Ramsay scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards, both by Rowser, in the second quarter, and got another touchdown from Embry, a 45-yard touchdown run, to put the Rams up 42-0 at halftime.

Mason, on the Cavaliers’ next to last drive, pulled off a 72-yard run and capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run, putting John Carroll on the board before time expired.

Colafrancesco praised the work of his six seniors, and said while it’s been a tough few years for the Cavaliers, he hopes they’ve benefited from their time on the team.

“Even though it’s not fun losing, hopefully sticking with it and playing hard, and doing what they did is going to teach them some valuable lessons in life,” he said.

