Cavs fall in season finale

BIRMINGHAM - John Carroll Catholic had the game tied in the first quarter, but the Cavilers could not keep pace with Ramsay.

Ramsay won 61-7 after the tie game in the middle of the first quarter. The Rams defense forced five turnovers, including two interceptions and three fumbles to keep the Cavs out of the end zone.

John Carroll coach John Colafrancesco said turnovers hurt his team, not only today, but throughout the entire season.

“Seems like every game we turn the ball over three or four times when we get some momentum,” he said. “It kills our drive. That’s the difference between 2-8 and 5-5. We’re closer than we think. We have to eliminate some of the fumbles and mistakes.”

John Carroll finished 2-8 on the season, missing the playoffs in class 5A.

Ramsay running back Jeffrey Rowser had 16 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the contest to lead the Rams. John Carroll quarterback Jharad Johnson led the Cavs with 205 yards through the air while going 16-for-26 with a touchdown. Johnson left the game in the second half with an injury.

Rowser found the end zone three times with his first touchdown coming on the first drive of the game, scoring on a three-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.

Johnson found Isaiah Ambroise wide-open for a 40-yard touchdown score to tie the game at seven apiece. Ramsay followed the touchdown from John Carroll with another Rowser touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, Kamren Ivory hit Jaih Andrews for an 18-yard score and then Ivory threw another touchdown to Jaylin Peterson for a 30-yard touchdown. The Ramsay defense got in on the scoring when Jeremiah Williams batted a screen pass up in the air before catching and returning the interception for a touchdown.

With 1:51 left in the half, Ramsay was threatening again, but an interception in the end zone for Marice Smith saved a touchdown for the Cavs. Ramsay forced a fumble to end the half up 34-7.

John Carroll was held to 11 rushing yards at halftime to Ramsay’s 205 yards at halftime.

Byron Kynard secured an interception on the first John Carroll setting up a Rowser 20-yard touchdown run to extend the lead for the Rams. Makhoris Cook added a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Rams as well.

Donovann Williams scored twice in the fourth quarter for the Rams. He scored on an eight-yard touchdown then a 22-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. John Carroll lost fumbles twice in the last five minutes of the contest.

Ramsay finished with the 61-7 win.

Colafrancesco said his team fought hard all season, and he hopes his team is back and ready to fight again next season.

“They didn’t quit,” he said. “We lost three games by a total of eight points. Your record says what you are, but it doesn’t define these kids. These kids are resilient and work their tails off (during the season). They’ll be back in the offseason ready to go.”

